Tucker Carlson Melts Down After Being Schooled on Pronouncing ‘Kamala Harris’ — WATCH

Tucker Carlson had a meltdown on Tuesday night after his guest, political consultant Richard Goodstein, corrected his pronunciation of Kamala Harris’s first name.

Said Goodstein to Carlson: “Tucker, can I just say one quick thing because this is something that will serve you and your fellow hosts on FOX. Her name is pronounced ‘Comma’ — like the punctuation mark — ‘la.’ ‘Comma-la,’ okay?”

“So what?” Carlson spat back.

“I think out of respect for somebody who is going to be on the national ticket, pronouncing her name right is kind of a bare minimum.”

“So I’m disrespecting her by pronouncing her name unintentionally? So it begins. So I’m not. You’re not about to criticize (pronouncing it wrong again) ‘Ka-MAL-a’ Harris or ‘CAMEL-a’ Harris or whatever…Okay look, I unintentionally mispronounced her name. But I love the idea that she is immune from criticism. … On this show, nobody in power is immune from criticism. Our political leaders must be held to account. That’s our job.”