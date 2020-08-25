‘He Thinks We Are All Gullible, a Bunch of Fools’ — Michael Cohen Talks to Trump Voters in Brutal New Ad: WATCH

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen has released the first of a series of new ads set to run during the Republican National Convention.

NBC News reports: “The ad campaign was made by the Democratic group American Bridge 21st Century, which said it will release digital and TV ads throughout the week. Cohen, once one of Trump’s most trusted employees, was sentenced in December 2018 for what a judge called a ‘veritable smorgasbord’ of criminal conduct, including financial crimes and lying to Congress. He was released in May as part of a nationwide program allowing federal inmates to be transferred to other prisons or confined to their homes because of the pandemic.”

“For more than a decade I was President Trump’s right-hand man, fixer, and confidante,” Cohen explained in the ad. “I was complicit in helping conceal the real Donald Trump. I was part of creating an illusion. Later this week, he’s going to stand up and blatantly lie to you. I’m here to tell you he can’t be trusted — and you shouldn’t believe a word he utters.”

“So when you watch the president this week, remember this,” Cohen warned. “If he says something is ‘huge’ it’s probably small. If he says something ‘will work’ it probably won’t. And if he says he cares about you and your family, he certainly does not. … I you think he cares about working class Americans, you’re dead wrong.”

“The president is going to talk to you about law and order,” Cohen continued. “That’s laughable. Virtually everyone who worked for his campaign has been convicted of a crime or is under indictment. Myself included.”

“So when the president gets in front of the cameras this week, remember that he thinks we are all gullible, a bunch of fools. I was a part of it. I fell for it. You don’t have to like me, but please, listen to me.”

