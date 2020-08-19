Nancy Pelosi: Postmaster General Told Me He Has ‘No Intention of Replacing the Sorting Machines, Blue Mailboxes and Other Key Mail Infrastructure’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she spoke with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy following his statement that he would suspend initiatives causing concerns about slowing mail service until after the 2020 election.

Apparently that doesn’t include repairing the damage that has already been done.

Wrote Pelosi: “This morning, I spoke with Postmaster General DeJoy and conveyed to him that his announcement is not a solution and is misleading. The Postmaster General’s alleged pause is wholly insufficient and does not reverse damage already wreaked. The Postmaster General frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works. All of these changes directly jeopardize the election and disproportionately threaten to disenfranchise voters in communities of color. At the same time, we are highly concerned that the slowdown of the delivery of medicines to veterans is not being sufficiently addressed.”

“We will deliver for America by voting on Saturday hopefully in a bipartisan way on Chairwoman Maloney’s ‘Delivering for America Act,’ providing $25 billion in support of the Postal Service as the USPS Board of Governors recommended, 100 percent appointed by Trump,” Pelosi added. “The Postal Service is Election Central during the pandemic, and Democrats will not allow the President to force Americans to choose between their health and their vote.”