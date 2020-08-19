Cher Offers to Volunteer at Malibu Post Office

Cher trended on Wednesday after tweeting that she had called her local post office in Malibu, California to offer her services. The Lincoln Project is now calling for her to be named postmaster general.

Can ppl volunteer at post office⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

NO,IM NO KIDDING…COULD I

VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE ⁉️ August 19, 2020

IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME

WITH POST OFFICE 🙄 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

Tweeted the icon: “OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite. I Said ”Hi This Is Cher, & I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers. Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor. I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers. “NO, Need Fingerprints & Background Check”