Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Cher Offers to Volunteer at Malibu Post Office

by Leave a Comment

Cher trended on Wednesday after tweeting that she had called her local post office in Malibu, California to offer her services. The Lincoln Project is now calling for her to be named postmaster general.

Tweeted the icon: “OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite. I Said ”Hi This Is Cher, & I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers. Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor. I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers. “NO, Need Fingerprints & Background Check”

Recent Posts