Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley trended on social media Monday after making a public complaint about missed delivery dates on her popcorn order.

Ok @PopcornFactory two messed up birthday orders missed delivery dates with no explanation. First time I gave you the benefit of the doubt. Second one tells me not to buy from you again. #DisappointedNephew — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 10, 2020

The whining took place after the U.S. postmaster general, a major Trump donor and loyalist, announced in a Friday memo that he was reassigning and displacing 23 US Postal Service executives, including two who oversee day-to-day operations ahead of an election reliant on mail-in voting.

The internet was quick to remind her of that.

Did you try to send this order via USPS? Because Nikki, there are some things you should probably read up on … https://t.co/cttrnP9qb9 August 10, 2020

Nikki Haley. Tougher on a popcorn delivery service than she is on a president whose failures have led to mass American death. https://t.co/kYLlvqppNl — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) August 10, 2020

Republicans are starting to realize delayed mail delivery might even impact themselves, too. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 10, 2020

Americans are dying. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 10, 2020

Take it up w/your tangerine overlord, Karen — Really tired anti-Karen (@cmorrisoncecil) August 10, 2020