Jessie Ware, Ceres, Outfest, Bill Gates, Derrick Ingram, Willie Brown, Phil Collins, Hilary Swank, Eurovision, Kelly Osbourne: HOT LINKS

DEAD END JOB? Former SF Mayor Willie Brown advises Kamala Harris to “politely decline” to be Biden’s running mate if asked: “Being picked for the vice presidency is obviously a huge honor, and if Biden wins, Harris would make history by being the first woman to hold the job. But the glory would be short-lived, and historically, the vice presidency has often ended up being a dead end. For every George H.W. Bush, who ascended from the job to the presidency, there’s an Al Gore, who never got there.”

FABLES. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi deny Trump’s claims that they’ve reached out to him to restart negotiations on coronavirus aid.

JOE BIDEN. On Trump’s executive orders: “Unable to deliver for the American people in a time of crisis, Donald Trump offered a series of half-baked measures today. He is putting Social Security at grave risk at a time when seniors are suffering the overwhelming impact of a pandemic he has failed to get under control. And make no mistake: Donald Trump said today that if he is re-elected, he will defund Social Security. “

OUTFEST. L.A.’s annual LGBTQ film festival goes fully digital/outdoors August 20 – 30 amid coronavirus pandemic: “Featuring 6 nights-of drive-ins, 160+ films, including 35 world premieres, 10 North American premieres and 4 U.S. premieres, this year’s hybrid streaming/outdoor festival has been curated for the year 2020. Featuring Outfest’s most inclusive and diverse festival in history – with over 70% of films directed by women, trans, and people-of-color filmmakers, we believe the critical voices we are craving to hear from, are represented in these films from around the world.”

DERRICK INGRAM. Black Lives Matter activist turns himself in, speaks out after police surround his apartment on Friday. “Ingram was unarmed when the officers, some in tactical gear, arrived at his building early Friday morning, according to a statement from Warriors In The Garden. Officers had police dogs and sharpshooters pointed rifles at his window, and more than 30 police vehicles were stationed outside Ingram’s building, the statement says. CNN could not independently confirm Ingram’s claims.”

CERES. Largest object between Mars and Jupiter is a geologically-active ocean world, astronomers say. “The discovery escalates the importance of sending a new mission to study Ceres in greater detail in order to gauge its potential habitability – and maybe even search for signs of extraterrestrial life.”

5 HOUR SURGERY. Simon Cowell breaks back falling off electric bike.

REFLECTION OF THE DAY. Heather Morris looks back on relationship between Glee’s Brittany and Santana a month after Naya Rivera’s death.

EUROVISION STATESIDE. An American version of the international song contest is in the works!

DEBATE PREP. Chris Christie helping Trump prepare for debates.

BILL GATES. On the U.S. COVID-19 testing cover-up: “It’s mind-blowing that you can’t get the government to improve the testing because they just want to say how great it is. I’ve said to them, look, have a CDC website that prioritizes who gets tested. Don’t reimburse any test where the result goes back after three days. You’re paying billions of dollars in this very inequitable way to get the most worthless testing results in the world. No other country has the testing insanity because they won’t talk about fixing it, because they think they need to just keep acting like they’ve done a competent job.”

SURGE. Over 97,000 U.S. children test positive for coronavirus in last two weeks of July.

COMPETENCE. New Zealand celebrates 100 days of no coronavirus spread…

STUDY OF THE DAY. Which coronavirus masks are the least effective…

SUPERCUT OF THE DAY. Trump’s failed COVID predictions.

HATE AND PRAYERS. Anti-LGBTQ evangelist Franklin Graham announces Prayer March 2020.

I’m announcing today that on Sept. 26, I’m going to be in our nation’s capital to pray—& I hope thousands of families, pastors, & churches will join me! Our nation is in trouble, & we need God’s help. Make plans now to come for #PrayerMarch2020. For more: https://t.co/XSqMiRVUlM pic.twitter.com/9BpvpmV6z4 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 8, 2020

LOUISVILLE. Police ban protests in public streets: “Department officials announced Sunday afternoon the department no longer will allow protests in public streets. Instead, participants are confined to sidewalks and must follow pedestrian and traffic laws. Those who do not comply could be cited or arrested, police spokeswoman Jessie Halladay said. In response, local protesters told The Courier Journal their regular marches and demonstrations are intended to disrupt the city, and they will not stop protesting until the three officers who fired their weapons the night Breonna Taylor was killed face criminal charges.”

ST. LOUIS. More Cardinals test positive for COVID-19: “A total of 17 members of the organization — 10 players and seven staff — have tested positive for the virus, resulting in the postponement of the three-game series between the teams scheduled for Monday through Wednesday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Matthew Law, Tom Walker, Max Hamilton, Andrew Cooper, and MORE.

CHART-CLIMBER OF THE DAY. Phil Collins: “Two teens recorded themselves listening to ‘In The Air Tonight’ and posted it on YouTube. Their enraptured response went viral and Phil’s ’80s classic is now being discovered by a whole new generation of music fans. And they must like what they hear, because the song is now number four on iTunes.”

TRANSFORMATION OF THE DAY. Kelly Osbourne shows off 85-pound weight loss.

REMIX OF THE DAY. Jessie Ware “What’s Your Pleasure? (Georgia Remix).

TEASER OF THE DAY. My Name is John Brown starring Ethan Hawke and David Diggs.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Away starring Hilary Swank.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Eric Commette Evans.