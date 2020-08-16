Nancy Pelosi Calls on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to Testify Before House Next Week About USPS Sabotage of 2020 Election

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and Ranking Member Gary C. Peters of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs called on US Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to go before the House Oversight Committee and testify about reports that Trump is trying to sabotage the 2020 election by degrading and debilitating the postal service.

“The President has explicitly stated his intention to manipulate the Postal Service to deny eligible voters access to the ballot in pursuit of his own re-election,” wrote Pelosi in a press release. “Alarmingly, the Postmaster General – a Trump mega-donor – has acted as an accomplice in the President’s campaign to cheat in the election, as he launches sweeping new operational changes that degrade delivery standards and delay the mail. The Postal Service itself has warned that voters – even if they send in their ballots by state deadlines – may be disenfranchised in 46 states and in Washington, D.C. by continued delays. This constitutes a grave threat to the integrity of the election and to our very democracy. As House and Senate Democrats continue to respond urgently to address the sabotage of the Postal Service, House and Senate Republicans have been missing in action.”

“House Democrats, led by Chairwoman Maloney of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, are ramping up their ongoing investigation by requesting that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Chairman of the USPS Board of Governors Robert Duncan testify at an urgent hearing before the Committee on August 24,” Pelosi continued. The hearing will examine the sweeping operational and organizational changes at the Postal Service that experts warn could degrade delivery standards, slow the mail and potentially impair the rights of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail in the upcoming November elections. The Postmaster General and top Postal Service leadership must answer to the Congress and the American people as to why they are pushing these dangerous new policies that threaten to silence the voices of millions, just months before the election.”

“Senate Democrats, led by Senator Peters, Ranking Member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, started an official investigation last week into delays that have already inhibited the delivery of mail, crucial medications and goods, caused by Postmaster General DeJoy,” Pelosi added. “Today, Senate Democrats are calling on Chairman Ron Johnson to immediately begin vigorous and urgently-needed oversight by first holding a hearing with Postmaster General DeJoy and USPS Board of Governors Chairman Duncan as soon as next week. As the Chairman of the Committee charged with oversight of the Postal Service, Senator Johnson must ensure that the Senate holds the new Postmaster General accountable for the destructive changes he has directed that are undermining this crucial public service and pillar of democracy that Americans in every corner of our country count on.”