Trump Enthused Over Unproven COVID ‘Cure’ Oleandrin, Pushed by Ben Carson and MyPillow Founder Mike Lindell, Who Have Financial Interests: REPORT

Mike Lindell of MyPillow.com and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson met with Trump to push the use of oleandrin, an extract from the oleander plant, as a “cure” for COVID-19, “despite lack of proof that it works.” Sound familiar?

Axios reports: “Lindell, a big Trump backer, …recently took a financial stake in the company that develops the product. … It’s part of a pattern in which entrepreneurs, often without rigorous vetting,push unproven products to Trump — knowing their sales pitches might catch his eye. Trump will then urge FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to ‘look at’ or speed up approval.”

A senior administration official told Axios: “The involvement of the Secretary of HUD and MyPillow.com in pushing a dubious product at the highest levels should give Americans no comfort at night about their health and safety during a raging pandemic.”

Trump spoke about it later on Monday: