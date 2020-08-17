Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Trump Enthused Over Unproven COVID ‘Cure’ Oleandrin, Pushed by Ben Carson and MyPillow Founder Mike Lindell, Who Have Financial Interests: REPORT

by Leave a Comment

oleandrin Mike Lindell Ben Carson

Mike Lindell of MyPillow.com and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson met with Trump to push the use of oleandrin, an extract from the oleander plant, as a “cure” for COVID-19, “despite lack of proof that it works.” Sound familiar?

Axios reports: “Lindell, a big Trump backer, …recently took a financial stake in the company that develops the product. … It’s part of a pattern in which entrepreneurs, often without rigorous vetting,push unproven products to Trump — knowing their sales pitches might catch his eye. Trump will then urge FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to ‘look at’ or speed up approval.”

A senior administration official told Axios: “The involvement of the Secretary of HUD and MyPillow.com in pushing a dubious product at the highest levels should give Americans no comfort at night about their health and safety during a raging pandemic.”

Much more at Axios

Trump spoke about it later on Monday:

Recent Posts