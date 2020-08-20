Racist, Covidiot Karen Berates Latino Worker at San Francisco Park: ‘Go Back to Wherever the Hell You Came From!’ (WATCH)

If COVID-19 is a hoax, why do you need rubber gloves?

That’s one of several questions we have for the unidentified racist Karen shown above, who donned dish-washing mitts while she used scissors to remove tape blocking the entrance to a playground at San Francisco’s Dolores Park on Sunday.

After Andres Patino, an outreach worker for the city’s Recs & Park Department, began filming the woman, she unleashed an epic rant.

“This is an unconstitutional, unlawful taking of public property,” she said of the playground, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as she walked toward Patino.

“Please do not approach me with the scissors,” Patino responded.

“I’m not chasing you, you dumb sheep,” the woman said. “Go to the hospital, and tell them to put you on a ventilator. They’ll kill you with a ventilator, like they’re doing thousands of others. Don’t you dare shut this park. We paid for this park. You don’t get to take our property. We paid for it, you little nigres. Go back to wherever the hell you came from, and stop trying to steal the property we paid for. Go back to wherever you came from. This is our property. You don’t get take it.”

Patino later wrote above his video on Facebook: “Working at the time, I felt like I needed to reel back my response to her hateful rant. However, for my own sake (even if this never reaches her), I want to let her and the other racist Karen’s in SF know that regardless of what they say, this is my home. Your bigotry is neither needed, wanted, or accepted here. If you can’t accept the beauty that comes from the great diversity that makes up SF culture, you might as well pack up your bags, hop back on the MayFlower, go back from wherever your racist ideologies come from, and return your land back to the indigenous people from whom it was stolen from. No one else should have to deal with your behavior here in SF or anywhere else. Even in our liberal city of San Francisco this is happening, and it’s up to us to say, “No Karen, BYE!!”

Read his full post below.