White Supremacists Clash with Black Lives Matter Protesters at Stone Mountain Confederate Monument Rally: WATCH

No arrested were made on Saturday as far-right extremists who planned to rally at the Stone Mountain, Georgia Confederate monument clashed with counter protesters. Stone Mountain Park, where the Confederate monument stands, closed to avoid violence and denied the Arkansas group Confederate States III% a permit. Groups took to the streets of the town instead.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports: “The protest drew dozens of heavily armed private militia from around the state, neighboring states, and as far away as Arkansas. They were motivated by the taunting of the leader of an all-black militia who marched on Stone Mountain Park July 4, but they also expressed their rage over the removal of Confederate monuments, shared conspiracy theories, and voiced their support of President Donald Trump. The militia-backed protesters were met by hundreds of counter demonstrators eager to shout them down. That group included mainline civil rights organizations like the NAACP but also far-left anarchists and socialists, some of whom arrived with assault weapons and were as heavily armed as the militia.”

The AP adds: “For several hours, there was little visible police presence and things were largely peaceful, aside from some shoving and pushing and spirited arguments. But just before 1 p.m., fights broke out, with people punching and kicking each other and throwing rocks. That’s when police officers in riot gear moved in to disperse the crowds. By 2 p.m., almost all of the protesters had left the area.”

Today right-wing activists and militias are converging on Stone Mountain Park in Georgia to hold a “Defend Stone Mountain” #Confederate rally.



Antifascists are gathering to oppose them.



Here, III% activists gather about a block East from Antifa, loading and prepping guns.

“We’re going to use the Second Amendment to protect the First amendment,” gun extremist in Stone Mountain, Georgia. These insurrectionists threatened in advance that there could be “bloodshed” today.



The open carry of loaded handguns and long guns is legal in Georgia. #gapol https://t.co/NObz4BsFdG August 15, 2020

Stone Mountain closed as fully armed white extremists gather for a "Defend Stone Mountain" rally.

Today at #StoneMountainGA was some of the most intense street violence between left and right I've seen since Charlottesville.



In this fight, two were left bloodied after a head was smashed by baseball bat.



I'll be posting HD video as I go through it in this thread. pic.twitter.com/wDgYreJgZe — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 15, 2020

Generally, the protesters would set fire to / step on the Confederate Flags once they could bring them into their side of the protest.