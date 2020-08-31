Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Tells Trump: Don’t Come to Kenosha, ‘Now is Not the Time for Divisiveness’

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers sent a letter to Donald Trump urging him to reconsider a Tuesday trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Wrote Evers: “This past week has been particularly difficult. Kenosha and communities across Wisconsin are enduring extraordinary grief, grappling with a Black man being shot seven times and the loss of two additional lives on Tuesday night at the hands of an out-of-state armed militant.”

“I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state,” Evers continued. “I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together. It is our job as elected officials to lead by example and to be a calming presence for the people we know are hurting, mourning, and trying to cope with trauma. Now is not the time for divisiveness. Now is not the time for elected officials to ignore armed militants and out-of-state instigators who want to contribute to our anguish.”

Read the full letter here.