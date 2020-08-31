Ariana Grande Joins a Resplendently-Masked Lady Gaga for Medley of ‘Chromatica’ Hits at MTV VMAs, Plus Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd: WATCH

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s live performance of “Rain on Me” was the centerpiece of a medley of hits from Gaga’s album Chromatica and of the show itself. Gaga also performed “Enigma”, “Chromatica II”, “911” and “Stupid Love”.

Gaga also wore a variety of masks throughout the show.

Wrote Variety: “The best thing about this year’s telecast was how the pandemic has given Gaga an excuse to return to the slightly scary fashion of her early glory days, most particularly with a very au courant focus on what looked like avant-garde gas masks, sometimes with digital readouts.”

Billboard reports: “The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ won video of the year at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. But Lady Gaga won the most awards during the night—five—followed closely by Ariana Grande and BTS, with four each. ‘Blinding Lights’ also won the award for best R&B. It’s the first R&B video to win the top award since by Beyoncé’s “Formation” four years ago. Gaga won artist of the year and a special MTV Tricon Award. This is the third year in a row a female artist has won artist of the year. Camila Cabello won two years ago. Grande won last year.”

Here’s The Weeknd’s performance of “Blinding Lights”.

And Miley Cyrus’s performance of “Midnight Sky”.