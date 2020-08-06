NRA Suit, Beirut Blast, Nancy Pelosi, Mike DeWine, Mike Pence, Lake of the Ozarks, Ritchie Torres, Ellen DeGeneres, Kanye West, Alyssa Milano, Regan Gascoigne: HOT LINKS

BOMBSHELL: New York attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA in suit accusing gun rights group of wide-ranging fraud and self-dealing. The chief executive of the National Rifle Association and several top lieutenants engaged in a decades-long pattern of fraud to raid the coffers of the powerful gun rights group for personal gain, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the New York attorney general, draining $64 million from the nonprofit in just three years.
DESPERATE LIES: Trump says, without evidence, vaccine could be ready by Election Day
STALLED STIMULUS: Pelosi blasts GOP: ‘Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn’
WORLD’S SMALLEST VIOLIN: Pence blasts Chief Justice John Roberts as ‘disappointment to conservatives.’ The vice president’s criticism of the chief justice’s jurisprudence comes after Roberts sided with the high court’s Democratic appointees on several occasions in recent months, dealing the Trump administration defeats on issues including LGBT workplace discrimination, immigration and abortion.
OVERDUE: Twitter, Facebook Remove Trump Post Over False Claim About Children And COVID-19. “This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” said Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson.
CHEATER IN CHIEF: Donald Trump Lawyer Helping Kanye West Get on Presidential Election Ballot (Report)
VIRGINIA: Mayor urged to resign after allegedly saying Joe Biden picked ‘Aunt Jemima’ as his VP
COVID CRONYISM: Trump singles out Texas and Florida for help with coronavirus response. A White House official said Trump made an exception for Texas and Florida because their governors — who enjoy close relationships with Trump — made “special, direct cases to the President.”
OHIO: Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Trump visit
‘RONA RAVE: Lake of the Ozarks mayor defends crowds after town catches heat — again
ANOTHER RED FLAG: Over 100 students quarantined in Mississippi school district after several individuals tested positive for Covid-19
DAD OF THE DAY: English soccer legend Paul Gascoigne says he’s ‘very proud’ of his bisexual son, Regan
PREDICTABLE: Porn plays over bond hearing for alleged Twitter hack mastermind Graham Clark
TOXIC MASCULINITY: Men who score highly on a ‘man box’ test are more likely to be violent toward others and get depressed themselves, a new study finds
RUSSIA: Gay influencer, 23, found murdered after years of homophobic abuse online
ELLEN-GATE: Celebrities keep defending DeGeneres & they’re absolutely making it worse
BEIRUT EXPLOSION: Bride happy to be alive after blast cuts short wedding video
CHICAGO: Family Of Slain Pilsen Barista Sues Ex-Marine Accused Of Stabbing Him At Richard’s Bar. Attorney John Corbett, who is representing Paterimos’ family, said the Pilsen barista was targeted because he was gay.
NEW YORK: Election officials certify Ritchie Torres as winner of Dem nomination. If he wins in the November general election in his heavily blue district, Torres will become the first openly gay Afro-Latino man elected to Congress.
‘A CHRISTMAS SET UP‘: Lifetime’s First LGBTQ+ Romance Sounds Like an Absolute Holiday Delight
‘WE DON’T KNOW THE REAL NUMBERS’: Alyssa Milano Tests Positive for COVID-19 Antibodies After 3 Negative Results: ‘I Thought I Was Dying’
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
