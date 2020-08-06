NRA Suit, Beirut Blast, Nancy Pelosi, Mike DeWine, Mike Pence, Lake of the Ozarks, Ritchie Torres, Ellen DeGeneres, Kanye West, Alyssa Milano, Regan Gascoigne: HOT LINKS

BOMBSHELL: New York attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA in suit accusing gun rights group of wide-ranging fraud and self-dealing. The chief executive of the National Rifle Association and several top lieutenants engaged in a decades-long pattern of fraud to raid the coffers of the powerful gun rights group for personal gain, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the New York attorney general, draining $64 million from the nonprofit in just three years.

DESPERATE LIES: Trump says, without evidence, vaccine could be ready by Election Day

STALLED STIMULUS: Pelosi blasts GOP: ‘Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn’

Speaker Pelosi on why she thinks Republicans won't provide more money to those struggling right now: "Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn." pic.twitter.com/daTxivueuk — The Recount (@therecount) August 6, 2020

WORLD’S SMALLEST VIOLIN: Pence blasts Chief Justice John Roberts as ‘disappointment to conservatives.’ The vice president’s criticism of the chief justice’s jurisprudence comes after Roberts sided with the high court’s Democratic appointees on several occasions in recent months, dealing the Trump administration defeats on issues including LGBT workplace discrimination, immigration and abortion.

@VP Mike Pence interview with @DavidBrodyCBN: “We have great respect for the institution of the Supreme Court of the U.S but Chief Justice John Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives whether it be the Obamacare decision or whether it be a spate of recent decisions“ pic.twitter.com/5v9MAsGP2w — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) August 6, 2020

OVERDUE: Twitter, Facebook Remove Trump Post Over False Claim About Children And COVID-19. “This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” said Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson.

CHEATER IN CHIEF: Donald Trump Lawyer Helping Kanye West Get on Presidential Election Ballot (Report)

VIRGINIA: Mayor urged to resign after allegedly saying Joe Biden picked ‘Aunt Jemima’ as his VP

The current mayor of Luray, Virginia, Barry Presgraves, just posted this.



Please feel free to join me in calling Luray Town Offices at (540) 743-5511 tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/J1VRaliw0I — Becca Marshall (@beccamarshall) August 3, 2020

COVID CRONYISM: Trump singles out Texas and Florida for help with coronavirus response. A White House official said Trump made an exception for Texas and Florida because their governors — who enjoy close relationships with Trump — made “special, direct cases to the President.”

OHIO: Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Trump visit

‘RONA RAVE: Lake of the Ozarks mayor defends crowds after town catches heat — again

Damn apparently the @BorgeousMusic show in Lake Of The Ozarks popped off last night with 0 masks and 0 social distancing 🙄 pic.twitter.com/KddqwgaMNl — NORF (@norfdog) August 2, 2020

ANOTHER RED FLAG: Over 100 students quarantined in Mississippi school district after several individuals tested positive for Covid-19

DAD OF THE DAY: English soccer legend Paul Gascoigne says he’s ‘very proud’ of his bisexual son, Regan

PREDICTABLE: Porn plays over bond hearing for alleged Twitter hack mastermind Graham Clark

TOXIC MASCULINITY: Men who score highly on a ‘man box’ test are more likely to be violent toward others and get depressed themselves, a new study finds

RUSSIA: Gay influencer, 23, found murdered after years of homophobic abuse online

ELLEN-GATE: Celebrities keep defending DeGeneres & they’re absolutely making it worse

BEIRUT EXPLOSION: Bride happy to be alive after blast cuts short wedding video

BEIRUT BLAST: A bride posing for a photos in her wedding dress has her session cut short in a terrifying manner – as the shock wave from the explosion that rocked Beirut hits. https://t.co/1RhQeLjsrP pic.twitter.com/c0mOKRc0jN — ABC News (@ABC) August 5, 2020

CHICAGO: Family Of Slain Pilsen Barista Sues Ex-Marine Accused Of Stabbing Him At Richard’s Bar. Attorney John Corbett, who is representing Paterimos’ family, said the Pilsen barista was targeted because he was gay.

NEW YORK: Election officials certify Ritchie Torres as winner of Dem nomination. If he wins in the November general election in his heavily blue district, Torres will become the first openly gay Afro-Latino man elected to Congress.

‘A CHRISTMAS SET UP‘: Lifetime’s First LGBTQ+ Romance Sounds Like an Absolute Holiday Delight

‘WE DON’T KNOW THE REAL NUMBERS’: Alyssa Milano Tests Positive for COVID-19 Antibodies After 3 Negative Results: ‘I Thought I Was Dying’

THURSDAY THIGHS: Daniel Montoya