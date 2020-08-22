Trump Accuses Dems of Removing ‘God’ from Pledge of Allegiance at the DNC But This Video Reveals it’s Just Another Lie: WATCH

Donald Trump launched his Saturday morning with a big fat lie in a bid to pick up the Evangelical Christian vote (irony!). The lie: that the Democrats removed “God” from the Pledge of Allegiance during the Democratic National Convention. Here’s the video showing they didn’t.

This is another straight-up lie. Here's a link to the Pledge of Allegiance being said, with "under God" included. It was said that way every night of the convention. https://t.co/bqHrRS0Keo — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 22, 2020

Trump also accused Biden of disrespecting Wisconsin, tooted his racist “suburban women” dog whistle again, accused the “deep state” of trying to sabotage his reelection by delaying vaccines, pushed hydroxychloroquine, and attacked mail-in voting.

All before 9 am!

Biden and the Democrats have greatly disrespected the Great State of Wisconsin by not even paying a small visit to Milwaukee, the designated site of the DNC. The State & City worked very hard to make sure things would be good. Not nice. Vote Trump Wisconsin! August 22, 2020

Why would Suburban Women vote for Biden and the Democrats when Democrat run cities are now rampant with crime (and they aren’t asking the Federal Government for help) which could easily spread to the suburbs, and they will reconstitute, on steroids, their low income suburbs plan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

Many doctors and studies disagree with this! https://t.co/fpLVJZMvHS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020