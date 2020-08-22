Trump Accuses Dems of Removing ‘God’ from Pledge of Allegiance at the DNC But This Video Reveals it’s Just Another Lie: WATCH

Donald Trump launched his Saturday morning with a big fat lie in a bid to pick up the Evangelical Christian vote (irony!). The lie: that the Democrats removed “God” from the Pledge of Allegiance during the Democratic National Convention. Here’s the video showing they didn’t.
Trump also accused Biden of disrespecting Wisconsin, tooted his racist “suburban women” dog whistle again, accused the “deep state” of trying to sabotage his reelection by delaying vaccines, pushed hydroxychloroquine, and attacked mail-in voting.
All before 9 am!