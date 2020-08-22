Cher to Headline LGBTQ Fundraiser for Joe Biden with Pete Buttigieg, David Cicilline, Tammy Baldwin

Cher is set to headline a virtual LGBTQ fundraiser for Joe Biden on August 31 which will also feature former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Tammy Baldwin, and Rep. David Cicilline.

Deadline reports: “The tickets for the event start at $1,000 per person, and rise to $100,000, either for donating or raising that amount. Donors of $50,000 and above will get to participate in a ‘virtual clutch.'”

AM PROUD JOE BIDDEN SUPPORTER♥️.LOVE, RESPECT,& BELIEVE IN JOE.I WILL NEVER STOP BELIEVING IN JOE,& I’M NO STARRY EYED GIRL.I’VE SEEN IT ALL & JOE IS MY PRESIDENT♥️.JOE WILL HELP WORKING FAMILIES.

WE HAVE A MILLION SHATTERED DREAMS..I TRUST JOE 2 PUT THEM BACK TOGETHER AGAIN August 21, 2020

Cher made headlines recently after offering to volunteer at her local post office in Malibu, California. Late last night she urged her followers to go their local post offices at 11 am today to join a “day of action” in support of the USPS led by the activist group MoveOn.