Bill Maher Scalds QAnon, Reveals Again That He’s the Trump Conspiracy Cult’s Mythical Leader ‘Q’ — WATCH

Bill Maher last night trolled QAnon, the Trump conspiracy cult which has spawned actual GOP candidates and believes “the world is being run behind the scenes by a small group of elitist liberals and Hollywood celebrities who are both Satan worshippers and pedophiles who eat babies and wear red shoes to signal their membership.”

“There are two heroes who will put a stop to this [baby-eating and Satan-worshipping],” Maher continued. “Trump and Q himself, the anonymous leader who founded QAnon with one overarching theme: that you’re being lied to, and everything you think you know is really the opposite.”

ICYMI: Texas GOP Denies Its New Slogan Was Inspired by QAnon, But Dems Say Connection is ‘In Plain Sight’

“That’s why it makes sense within QAnon that Trump, who most Americans see a sex creep who walks in on half-dressed beauty pageants and tells underaged girls he’ll be dating them in ten years, actually is the Christian savior who will destroy sex fiends,” Maher added. “It’s also why it makes perfect sense that I, libertine, atheist, pot-smoking Trump-hating Bill Maher. I am Q, which I revealed on this show two years ago.”

“Well, it’s two years later and I’m going to tell you again: I am Q, and true Q followers know it’s the truth — because it makes the least sense!” Maher explained. “Think, people, that’s all I’m saying: take what you thought, flip it, and then assume the opposite of the opposite of what you know is not true. Then, and only then, are you thinking like a true QAnon.”

“Don’t be intimidated by the so-called ‘sane’ people who say we’re ‘stupid’ and ‘gullible’ and lonely, aimless losers,” Maher added. “Oh, you can make fun of us all you want, but the joke’s on you because QAnon is now so mainstream that 71 Republicans running for office this year have espoused QAnon beliefs. That’s more Republicans than believe in evolution, or vegetables.”

Maher then pointed out that Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has said that Hillary Clinton likes voodoo dolls, just won the Georgia House primary and is a major QAnon follower. She’ll soon be in Congress.

“So laugh now if you want, just remember, that in the Republican Party, today’s ‘lunatic’ is tomorrow’s mainstream representative,” Maher continued. “Yeah, sure, call her crazier than a shithouse rat today — in four years you’ll be calling her the winner of the Iowa caucus.”

Maher then explained that Trump has actually secretly been telling people to get into the QAnon movement by checking the Real Time host out on TV.