Trump Announcement He’ll Pardon Susan B. Anthony Met with Laughter: WATCH

Because he’s such a champion of women and voting rights (eye roll), Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he’s pardoning women’s suffragist Susan B. Anthony.

Anthony was arrested in 1872 for voting illegally and charged $100.

The NYT reports: “The pardon appeared to be an effort to distract from the Democratic National Convention and narrow the historically large gender gap that has him trailing Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the White House race.”

Trump’s announcement, which he teased on Monday, was met by laughter at a White House ceremony on the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.

Trump also took the opportunity to attack Michelle Obama.