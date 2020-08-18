Trump Announcement He’ll Pardon Susan B. Anthony Met with Laughter: WATCH

Because he’s such a champion of women and voting rights (eye roll), Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he’s pardoning women’s suffragist Susan B. Anthony.
Anthony was arrested in 1872 for voting illegally and charged $100.
The NYT reports: “The pardon appeared to be an effort to distract from the Democratic National Convention and narrow the historically large gender gap that has him trailing Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the White House race.”
Trump’s announcement, which he teased on Monday, was met by laughter at a White House ceremony on the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.
Trump also took the opportunity to attack Michelle Obama.
Trump disses Michelle Obama: "She was over her head, and frankly, she should've made the speech live, which she didn't do, she taped it. And it was not only taped, it was tape a long time ago, because she had the wrong [coronavirus] deaths." pic.twitter.com/Ckyj3wtoWq— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2020