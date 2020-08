Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Monday that he planned “a pardon tomorrow on someone who is very, very important.”

“He declined to offer further details except to say it was not Flynn nor Snowden, a former U.S. National Security Agency contractor now living in Russia who has been charged with leaking secret information,” Reuters reported.

UPDATE. And his pardon has been revealed!

Some Twitter speculation:

Trump’s gonna pardon Marcus Garvey on Roger Stone’s suggestion https://t.co/zDj6XGko6A August 18, 2020

If trump pardons Tiger King — and announces a DOJ investigation into Carole Baskin — he wins 400 electoral votes. — Bubba Smollett (@BubbaSmollett) August 18, 2020

Prediction: Troll Trump will preemptively pardon Joe Biden — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 18, 2020

Trump offered WikiLeaks' Julian Assange a pardon if he covered up Russian hacking of Democrats, lawyer tells court https://t.co/lDe1AqbHFG — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) August 18, 2020