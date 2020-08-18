Top GOP Lawmakers Who Received Donations from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Have Been Silent on US Postal Service Sabotage

Top GOP lawmakers who received donations from Trump loyalist Postmaster General Louis DeJoy have not yet said anything about DeJoy’s sabotage of the US Postal Service ahead of the 2020 election.

Salon reports that DeJoy has given tens of thousands of dollars to GOP candidates and PACs: “FEC records also show that DeJoy regularly maxed out with tens of thousands of annual contributions to the official GOP committees dedicated to electing Republican lawmakers: the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee. … A number of of DeJoy’s GOP beneficiaries are facing tight races this year: Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona and Michigan Republican candidate John James, who is running against Democratic Sen. Gary Peters. None of these Republicans have spoken publicly about DeJoy or his recent actions as postmaster general.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and Ranking Member Gary C. Peters of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs called on DeJoy to go before the House Oversight Committee and testify about reports that Trump is trying to sabotage the 2020 election by degrading and debilitating the postal service.

DeJoy has agreed to go before the House Oversight Committee on Monday and the Senate on Friday: “It will be DeJoy’s first opportunity to publicly answer lawmakers’ questions about the nation’s embattled mail service, which is experiencing delays as a result of policies DeJoy implemented cutting overtime and eliminating extra trips to ensure on-time mail delivery. DeJoy and USPS board of governors Chairman Robert M. Duncan are also set to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.”

The NYT adds: “DeJoy, who has come under fire for his continuing financial ties to a company that does business with the Postal Service, received $1.2 million to $7 million in income last year from that firm, according to financial disclosure forms reviewed by The New York Times. Mr. DeJoy continues to hold $25 million to $50 million in that company, XPO Logistics, where he served as the chief executive until 2015 and was a board member until 2018. Documents filed with the Office of Government Ethics show that Mr. DeJoy also received millions of dollars in rental payments from XPO through leasing agreements at buildings that he owns.”