Trump Told Kimberly Guilfoyle That Her RNC Speech Reminded Him of ‘Evita’

Donald Trump reportedly called Kimberly Guilfoyle after her RNC speech, which went viral for its loud, raging Harpie qualities, and told her that her delivery reminded him of Eva Peron.

The Daily Beast reports: “Perón, a former first lady of Argentina, is also the subject of the famous Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Evita, of which Trump has long been a huge fan and has seen multiple times on stage. ‘That was fantastic…so amazing,’ Trump said on the Monday night call. ‘So much energy…so much passion.’ According to these sources, the president added that ‘nobody could have done that but you,’ calling her ‘my Kimberly.’ He told her that hers was one of the ‘greatest’ speeches he’d ever seen.”