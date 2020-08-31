Luke Evans and the Welsh National Opera Perform Queen’s ‘Who Wants to Live Forever’ for Pride: WATCH

Pride Cymru, Wales’s largest Pride festival held annually in Cardiff, did not go off this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but an online fest was held, and actor/singer Luke Evans recorded a cover of Queen’s “Who Wants to Live Forever” with the Welsh National Opera for the event.

Said Emma Flatley, Director of Engagement and Partnerships at WNO: “We are delighted to be able to share this video which celebrates Pride Cymru. We are very grateful to Luke Evans for being so generous with his time, and of course to our wonderful Chorus, Orchestra and the whole team behind the scenes who exceeded all expectations in bringing this project to life. The result is an uplifting and fitting way to celebrate Pride, and we hope this collaboration will mark the beginning of a closer partnership with Pride Cymru in the future for many years to come.”