Powerful Explosion Rocks Beirut, Lebanon: WATCH

A massive explosion near the site of a fireworks warehouse rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday morning though the cause was not immediately clear. The damaging and terrifying blast, which sent a red mushroom cloud far into the sky, was captured in videos shared to social media.

Fireworks explosion?! I felt like I’m dying, I still can’t believe it #Lebanon #Beirut pic.twitter.com/EMTS470FOH — Ahmad M. Yassine | أحمد م. ياسين (@Lobnene_Blog) August 4, 2020

BREAKING: Massive explosion in Beirut. Footage from the daily star office now in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2uBsKP5wCH — Ghada Alsharif (@GhadaaSharif) August 4, 2020

Shocking first video emerges after #Beirut explosion.pic.twitter.com/pHy3iUIGar — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 4, 2020

#Beirut Aftermath after a strong explosion in Lebanon's Beirut | AFP pic.twitter.com/qq1KOnrDYa — Berkan Ağa (@berkanyrm_1) August 4, 2020

CNN reports: “Local news reported large numbers of wounded people. Many buildings were damaged by the explosion, including the headquarters of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri and CNN’s bureau in the city. A red cloud hung over Beirut in the wake of the blast as firefighting teams rushed to the scene to try to put out the fire. Homes as far as 10 kilometers away were damaged, according to witnesses, and local media video showed cars destroyed and flipped over.”