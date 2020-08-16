Trump’s Younger Brother Dies in NYC Hospital

Robert Trump, Donald Trump’s younger brother, an executive who managed the Trump Organization, has died in a New York City hospital where the president visited him on Friday. He was 71.

Said Trump in a statement issued by the White House: “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

No cause of death has been released.