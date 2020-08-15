Taylor Swift Rips Trump’s ‘Calculated Dismantling’ of Postal Service: ‘He’s Chosen to Blatantly Cheat’ and ‘Put Millions of Americans’ Lives at Risk’

Taylor Swift ripped Donald Trump in a Saturday tweet to her 87 million Twitter followers, drawing attention to the president’s systematic and broad-daylight attempt to suppress voter turnout by debilitating the U.S. Postal Service.

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

Tweeted Swift: “Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power. Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early.”