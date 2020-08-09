Grilled on Lie He Has Told More Than 150 Times, Trump Angrily Flees Press Conference: WATCH

Donald Trump abruptly and angrily ended a press conference on Saturday at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club when CBS News reporter Paula Reid refused to allow him to keep lying about signing Veterans’ Choice, a bill President Barack Obama signed into law in 2014.

Trump begins his August 8 Bedminster news conference with some casual xenophobia, and takes credit for Veterans Choice legislation that was actually signed into law by President Obama in 2014 pic.twitter.com/NPjNdhDHQ2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 8, 2020

Trump gets frustrated when @PaulaReidCBS won't stop trying to ask him a question about why he keeps lying about Veterans Choice, then abruptly ends the news conference as "YMCA" plays pic.twitter.com/Z3uVxebKGH August 8, 2020

CNN reports that Trump has lied about signing the Veterans’ Choice bill more than 150 times: “Obama signed the Choice program into law in 2014. The law, which allowed eligible veterans to be covered by the government for care provided by doctors outside the VA system, was a bipartisan initiative spearheaded by two senators Trump has repeatedly criticized, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and the late John McCain of Arizona. What Trump signed was a 2018 law, the VA MISSION Act, that modified and expanded the eligibility criteria from the Choice program. Rather than tout that bill, Trump has claimed over and over that he created Veterans Choice itself — after others had failed for ’50 years.’ … Trump had either never or almost never been challenged on the Veterans Choice claim before Reid did so.”