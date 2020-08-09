Warsaw Police Arrest 48 People Peacefully Protesting Arrest of LGBTQ Activist in Poland: WATCH

Police in Warsaw, Poland arrested 48 people on Saturday who were protesting the arrest of a transgender activist. The activist, Malgorzata Szutowicz, better known as “Margot,” had been arrested for hanging rainbow flags on statues and damaging the van of an anti-abortion campaigner. Videos posted to social media showed police dragging and carrying activists through the streets.

Reuters reports: “The police started releasing detained protesters [later] on Saturday, but not Margot. She is a member of the activist group ‘Stop Bzdurom’. The group have said they hung flags on statues last week as part of a fight for LGBT rights, an issue thrust into the heart of public debate in Poland during last month’s presidential election. The commissioner for human rights at the Council of Europe, a rights watchdog, called for the immediate release of the activist.”

This is what’s happening in Poland as we speak! Please spread the news and sign petitions! #MuremZaStopBzdurom #margot pic.twitter.com/JiWLrVVBQW — 𝓛𝓲𝔀𝓲𝓪 ᵇˡᵐ (@livqax) August 7, 2020

The AP reports: “The protests come amid an intensifying standoff in Poland between the LGBT rights movement and the conservative government, which has declared it an alien, dangerous ‘ideology.’ President Andrzej Duda, who was sworn in for a second term Thursday, won re-election on a strong anti-LGBT platform, and social tensions have been rising.”

tw homophobia

everyone (especially non-polish ppl) – pls, share it. im scared of what’s happening in poland rn. the government and police are trying to get rid of any demonstrations and protests in defense of LGBT+ community. they treat us like+ #margotpic.twitter.com/OHutj13Bsa — neli🧚🏻 (@nelivani) August 8, 2020

Polish police detain 48 people after LGBT protest. (Reuters)



"The ruling nationalist PiS party has said LGBT rights are part of what it calls an invasive foreign ideology…"



Equal rights are universal.



Poland's ruling party sees equality as foreign. https://t.co/gxGb84qRZo pic.twitter.com/8dxEtnWf6H — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) August 8, 2020

This is how police in Poland ‘dealt’ with peaceful LGBTI+ protestors yesterday. There is deafening silence from @vonderleyen @helenadalli. If the EU does not act when citizens are being physically attacked by member states then it ceases to have any legitimacy. Act. NOW. pic.twitter.com/63fH84HuGj — Steve Taylor 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@danophile) August 8, 2020

Queer protests happening NOW in Poland. An activist named Margot has been falsely charged and brutally arrested. Please follow and donate to activist group @stopbzdurom ! #MuremZaMargot #MuremZaStopBzdurom video credit @LewOgram on insta pic.twitter.com/CBAhzORDHe — Adam Eli (@aewerner) August 7, 2020

There are about 50people detained and 10 missing. It's hard to collect thoughts.The 24-hour courts are already running-huge thanks to big team of pro bono lawyers who defend detainees. People are gathering under police stations. At evening solidarity evening. #Margot #solidarity pic.twitter.com/fPGbW91dET — Bart Staszewski 🏳️‍🌈🇵🇱 (@BartStaszewski) August 8, 2020

By targeting its own people and denying their basic rights, the government is flouting the principles of tolerance and nondiscrimination #Poland committed to when it joined the #EU. — Wenzel Michalski (@WenzelMichalski) August 8, 2020

#Warsaw today: people came to show solidarity with #LGBT+ community as a response to police violence from last night. In many other places in Poland solidarity protests are taking place this weekend. pic.twitter.com/TyLCi81O1l — Draginja Nadaždin (@DNadazdin) August 8, 2020