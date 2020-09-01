Biden Offers Trump-Supporting Heckler Advice: ‘Don’t Jump’ — WATCH

Joe Biden was delivering pizza to firefighters while in Pittsburgh on Monday to deliver a speech on the unrest and violence stoked by Trump across the U.S. He also may have saved the life of a heckler, warning the idiot, “don’t jump.”

ABC News reports that Biden hit on Trump’s role in the unrest across the U.S. : “The Democratic nominee claimed that Trump has only escalated violence playing out in the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Portland, Oregon, both of which have seen violent clashes result in deadly shootings in the past week.”

Said Biden: “I want to make it absolutely clear. I’ll be clear about all of this. Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It’s lawlessness. Plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted. Violence will not bring change. It will only bring destruction. It’s wrong in every way. It divides instead of unites, destroys businesses, only hurts the working families that serve the community. It makes things worse across the board, not better. No, it is not what Dr. King or John Lewis taught. And it must end. Fires are burning — and we have a president who fans the flames.”

Added Biden: “This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can’t stop the violence because for years he has fomented it. He may believe mouthing the words law and order makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is.”

