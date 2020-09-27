Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Offers First-Ever Presidential Endorsement in Livestream with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: WATCH

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his first-ever presidential endorsement on Saturday in a livestream with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris broadcast to his millions of social media followers.

The Hill reports: “Johnson has been largely politically neutral in public in the past. He spoke at the 2000 Republican National Convention and the same year appeared at a nonpartisan World Wrestling Entertainment voter registration event at the Democratic National Convention. He told Rolling Stone in 2018 that he voted for Barack Obama twice but did not vote in the 2016 election.”