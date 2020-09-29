Eric Trump Sets Twitter Ablaze After Saying ‘I’m Part of the LGBT Community’ on ‘FOX & Friends’ — WATCH

In a rapid-fire response to a New York Times article about a lesbian Trump supporter on FOX & Friends, Eric Trump said he’s part of the LGBT community, setting of a chorus of confusion on Twitter.

Eric Trump: "The LGBT community, they are incredible. And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I'm part of that community, and we love the man." pic.twitter.com/hl51ftW8l2 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020

Said Trump: “The LGBT community, they are incredible. And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I’m part of that community, and we love the man.”

The remarks immediately caught Twitter’s attention after they were posted by Media Matters’ Bobby Lewis:

