Eric Trump Sets Twitter Ablaze After Saying ‘I’m Part of the LGBT Community’ on ‘FOX & Friends’ — WATCH

In a rapid-fire response to a New York Times article about a lesbian Trump supporter on FOX & Friends, Eric Trump said he’s part of the LGBT community, setting of a chorus of confusion on Twitter.
Said Trump: “The LGBT community, they are incredible. And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I’m part of that community, and we love the man.”
The remarks immediately caught Twitter’s attention after they were posted by Media Matters’ Bobby Lewis:
But we agree with Dave Weigel, who points out that Eric is likely quoting words that Trump-supporting lesbian might have said, and THANK GODDESS.