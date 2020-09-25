Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration Effort to End Census Count Early

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s effort to end the 2020 Census count early. An injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in the Northern District of California orders the count to continue through October 31.

NPR reports: “The Justice Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is expected to appeal the order, further complicating what could be the final days of counting for this year’s census. Koh found that the administration’s truncated census schedule is likely to produce inaccurate numbers about historically undercounted groups, including people of color and immigrants. That, in turn, would harm the constitutional purpose of the count — to redistribute the seats in the House of Representatives among the states based on their latest populations.”