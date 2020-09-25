Trump Continues to Telegraph That He Won’t Accept Election Results: WATCH

Donald Trump on Thursday doubled down on his suggestions that he would dispute the results of the November election, telling reporters that mail-in ballots are a “big scam,” adding that he’s “not sure” that the election will be “honest.” Trump also misrepresented a statement by Hillary Clinton in late August that in a close election, Joe Biden should not under any circumstances concede.

TRUMP: The ballots — that's a whole big scam. They found 8 ballots in a waste basket, others in a river. They throw 'em out if they have the name Trump on them.



REPORTER: There were no names on them



TRUMP: Well, they still found them in a river. pic.twitter.com/SdYehARk5k — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2020

Politico reports on the coming train wreck: “Biden and the Democratic National Committee have been preparing for months for legal challenges following the election. Working with advocacy groups and state parties, they have spread thousands of political operatives and lawyers across the battleground map. One Democratic strategist who is working with mayors and governors on voter access issues in competitive states said Thursday that ‘I’ve been spending the last six weeks gaming out all the crazy things this man could do.’ … If you’re prepared,’ the strategist rationalized, ‘it’s not as disturbing.’ Still, from his frequent musings about extending his presidency beyond the two terms mandated by the Constitution to his equivocations about accepting the election results, every indication is that Trump is priming the electorate for an unprecedented, post-election challenge to the nation’s Democratic norms.”