Donald Trump’s refusal to denounce white supremacists at last night’s presidential debate echoed through the studios over at FOX & Friends.

Said co-host Brian Kilmeade: “Donald Trump ruined the biggest layup in the history of debates by not condemning white supremacists. I don’t know if he didn’t hear it, but he’s gotta clarify that right away. That’s like ‘are you against evil?’ Why the president didn’t just knock it out of the park, I’m not sure.”