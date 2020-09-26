Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown Says He Split with His Fiancé After 10 Years Together: WATCH

Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown told Ellen guest host and executive producer Stephen ’tWitch’ Boss that he split with his fiancé Ian Jordan after 10 years together

“[The marriage] was postponed because of the pandemic, but now it’s actually postponed officially,” said Brown. “Because my fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years, and we broke up about three and a half months ago.”

“We were distracted by so much with the kids, and our careers that during that time,” Brown explained. “I had to really say, how is our communication? How is other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?”

“We’re not 20 anymore, so it wasn’t just, ‘Oh, I’m not going to text you anymore’—it was like, ‘we have a family and a home.’ How do we separate this?” Brown continued. “And it was hard. We went to virtual counseling, we did a lot of things. But eventually I was like, this is a moment where I need to decide, is my happiness important? And once I made that decision, I said, you know, we are going to have to break up.”

“There was luckily no cheating so we’re good friends,” Brown added. “I want him to be happy and he wants me to be happy. But yeah, no more wedding.”