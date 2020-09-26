Bill Maher on Trump’s SCOTUS Pick: ‘She’s a F**king Nut … Speaking in Tongues Catholic’ — WATCH

Bill Maher had some choice words about Trump’s reported SCOTUS pick Amy Coney Barrett on HBO’s Real Time Friday night.

ICYMI: Trump to Pick Amy Coney Barrett to Fill RBG’s SCOTUS Seat: REPORT

Said Maher (stumbling on her name): “Apparently the pick is going to be this omy…a-omy…Amy Comey [sic] — well, we’ll be saying this name a lot I’m sure because she’s a f**king nut.”

“Religion. I was right about that one, too,” Maher added. “Amy, I’m sorry but, Amy Comey [sic] Barrett—Catholic, really Catholic, I mean really, really Catholic, like speaking in tongues. Like she doesn’t believe in condoms, which is what she has in common with Trump because he doesn’t either—I remember that from Stormy Daniels.”