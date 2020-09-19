Lindsey Graham Foresaw This SCOTUS Vacancy, So Hold Him to These Words: WATCH

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in March 2016, shortly after the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia:

“This is the last year of a lame duck president and if Ted Cruz or Donald Trump get to be president they’ve all asked us not to confirm or take up a selection by President Obama. So if a vacancy occurs in their last year of their first term, guess what? You will use their words against them. I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term you can say, ‘Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.’ And you could use my words against me and you’d be absolutely right.”

Also: “In 2018, when Graham was in line to take over the committee with jurisdiction over Supreme Court nominees, he said that ‘if an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait till the next election.'”