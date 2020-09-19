Towleroad Gay News

Bill Maher Broke the News of RBG’s Death to His ‘Real Time’ Panel During Live Taping: WATCH

Bill Maher was taping Real Time with a panel that included “liberal redneck” Trae Crowder, and Republican NeverTrump writer Tim Miller.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg just died,” said a stunned Maher.

“No way,” Crowder replied as the audience gasped.

“Remember when I was Mr. Optimism at the beginning of the panel,” Miller added. “This is gonna get really, really ugly. McConnell is just gonna jam that through. He’s got no compunction about it. This is literally the worst case scenario.”

“First of all, before we go on to the political part of it, she was just awesome,” Maher added.

