‘Love Island’ Contestant Mysteriously Vanishes from Show as Gay Adult Film Past Surfaces

Noah Purvis, a contestant on CBS’s heterosexual matchmaking hit Love Island, abruptly vanished from the show in recent episodes with no explanation, but internet sleuths believe they have one. Purvis was discovered to have an alter ego, Ethan, who has appeared in videos from Corbin Fisher and other studios.

so apparently noah from love island used to be… uh.. an actor❤️ #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA



(look at the spot on his chest) pic.twitter.com/skziyFBECU — Henry 🐝 #henrius (@henriusbb23) September 18, 2020

Pop Culture reports: “Although it is unclear if this is what led to his Love Island absence, [RepublicWorld] reports that word of Purvis’ other career eventually reached CBS executives, who “immediately removed him from the show.” The network has reportedly begun editing him out of episodes and has scrubbed his name, pictures, and bio from Love Island‘s social media as well as from its official website.”

Pop Culture adds: “The 24-year-old home healthcare provider, according to his bio, had joined the dating competition series on Day 26 of the show’s second season back on Sept. 18, becoming the latest bachelor for the audience to swoon over, though his stay in the villa was short-lived, as he was mysteriously absent after just a handful of episodes, leaving fans wondering what had happened.”

Here is his Love Island bio: Noah Purvis is a 24-year-old home healthcare provider currently pursuing his credentials in massage therapy. Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, Noah sees himself as a true Southern gentleman who knows when to close his mouth and listen to a woman’s needs. Outside of work, he spends his time bodybuilding and making comical videos for his YouTube channel, which has 10 thousand subscribers. He is also a brand ambassador for personal training app Fitplan.

Love island producers introducing Noah and then actin like he was never there like #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/leQSWwHMVf — Marko Tropp (@MrFeels18) September 21, 2020

…if Noah was actually kicked off the show for boinking other guys for a check, that's some anti-sex worker bullshit#LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland — davey wants a fucking nap (@fringkles) September 21, 2020

If the show kicked Noah out because of his porn past then Imma be pissed. Even though I don't know him and don't really care about him. Sex work is still work. #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland — MJJ (@TackingSlay) September 20, 2020