Meghan McCain on the Bob Woodward Tapes: The Media is ‘the Enemy and They Are Here to Make You Look Bad’ — WATCH

Meghan McCain told her View co-hosts that the media is “the enemy” after Donald Trump was recorded during a taped interview with veteran journalist Bob Woodward taking about his deliberate strategy to downplay the coronavirus as it took thousands of American lives.

Said McCain: “As a conservative, I am always questioning big government. I’m always questioning our leaders and I think for the most part everyone who works in D.C. is an idiot, and I remember being told that masks are fine, I can travel safely and the coronavirus was no worse than the flu for a long period of time, so there was a lot of misinformation.”

“Oh please,” Joy Behar interjected.

“I cannot tell you the levels of insanity and stupidity you have to be in politics to give 18 hours to any journalist on the record, period,” McCain continued. “If Bob Woodward said, ‘Hey, Meghan, what did you have for breakfast?’ I would say, ‘Off the record, Bob, no comment.’ Then I would call my war room and I would call my spin room I would say, ‘What does he want, what’s going on, and what kind of angle does he have?’ Because as Republicans, this is ‘Almost Famous,’ all the time. They are the enemy and they are here to make you look bad, and the idea they are going to let, literally, a shark come into the White House…”

“They’re not the enemy,” Behar interjected.

“For a Republican, the media is,” McCain snapped back. “I would never let my principal, ever under any circumstances, do an on the record interview with someone like Bob Woodward.”