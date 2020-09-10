New Bruce Springsteen, Bob Woodward, Saudi Crown Prince, Mike Pence, Chasten Buttigieg, Century 21, Amtrak, Lena Waithe: HOT LINKS

DERELICTION OF DUTY? Should Bob Woodward have exposed Trump’s COVID betrayal months ago? “Would it have made a difference if Woodward had come out in March and said “actually, Trump is lying to the public and I have the tapes to prove it”? We’ll never know.”

BERNSTEIN ON WOODWARD’S TAPES. “We are listening to the President of the United States, on tape, deliberately undermining the… national security of the United States… It is the smoking gun of his negligence.”

Legendary journalist Carl Bernstein reacts to Bob Woodward's conversation with Donald Trump.



LOU DOBBS. The FOX Business anchor believes yesterday was a “great day” for Trump.

RIP. Dame Diana Rigg dies at 82: “Diana Rigg, the Tony and Emmy winner who splashed into the world of television with her commanding turn as intelligence agent Emma Peel on “The Avengers” in the 1960s and played Lady Olenna Tyrell on “Game of Thrones” decades later, died Thursday at her home in England.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

I SAVED HIS ASS. Trump brags that he protected Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

CULT FULL THROTTLE. Mike Pence to attend fundraiser thrown by QAnon freaks: “Beyond Pence, the Sept. 14 fundraiser in Bozeman, Montana, is expected to draw influential figures in the president’s orbit including Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top Trump fundraising official who is dating Donald Trump Jr., GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee finance chairman Todd Ricketts and RNC co-chairman Tommy Hicks Jr., the event invitation shows.”

SEPTEMBER 21. Ellen plans to talk about all the toxic allegations in her return to the airwaves.

GAPING SPHINCTER. Is this the real star of the new Dune trailer?

COVID CASUALTY. Century 21 department stores file for bankruptcy. “Century 21 has 13 stores mostly in New York City and the surrounding metropolitan area. As of Thursday, it had 1,400 employees. The company blamed the lack of payment on its business interruption insurance as the cause of its demise.”

JUSSIE SMOLLETT. The former Empire actor speaks out about ongoing faked hate crime court case in a rare interview: “It’s been beyond frustrating because to be somebody that’s so outspoken… it’s been difficult to be so quiet. To not be able to say all of the things that you want to say, to not be able to yell from the rooftop.”

CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG. We built a campaign where gay people feel seen: “I remember we met a couple who drove eight hours or something — they didn’t go to the Pete event in their town because they didn’t want anyone to see them there. Because they didn’t want anyone to assume that they were out. Because they weren’t out yet. But we built a campaign where they felt seen. And they felt like they belonged.”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Bruce Springsteen “Letter To You”. “Bruce Springsteen announced Thursday he will release a new album on October 23, giving fans a sneak peek by dropping its title track ‘Letter To You.’ With its layered guitars and dramatic percussion the song is classic E Street Band — the group Springsteen has performed with since 1972 — which returned to back The Boss’s 20th studio album after he released his 2019 record “Western Stars” solo.

AMTRAK. The railroad service needs $4.9 billion to stay afloat: “William J. Flynn, who became president and CEO of Amtrak in April, said the company, which received $1 billion from a roughly $2 trillion coronavirus package passed in March, is burning through $250 million a month because of continued ridership decline caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”

MICHELE BACHMANN. Joe Biden will destroy the U.S. economy and impose Communism: “This is exactly what a communist revolution looks like. They think they’re going to do it by electing Joe Biden and then once Joe Biden is elected, they think that these Davos, Switzerland, meetings that go on, they think that what they’re going to do is have the United States’ economy collapse, move to a digital currency globally, and then we move into a global-type government. I mean, it’s bizarre, but this is their goal.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Marshmello and Demi Lovato “OK Not To Be OK”.

SO FETCH. Tina Fey tests Mariah Carey’s “Mean Girls” knowledge.

SEA CREATURE OF THE DAY. The larvacean appears to be a vital and powerful ally in the fight against climate change.

REAL ESTATE TOUR OF THE DAY. Inside Lena Waithe & Rishi Rajani’s stylish L.A. Production Office.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Freaky.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Michelle Peñalver.