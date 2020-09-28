Nancy Pelosi: Trump’s Tax Debt ‘is a National Security Question’ — WATCH

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi weighed in on the bombshell NYT report about Trump’s tax returns, calling the debts displayed in the returns a “national security question

Said Pelosi: “I’m an intelligence person, as you know, and I do know that if there is a review of somebody if they’re going to be federally appointed to a job or whatever….if they have outstanding debt, that is an important factor, because that means somebody else has leverage over them.

“This president appears to have over $400 million in debt, $420, whatever it is, million dollars in debt,” Pelosi continued. “To whom? Different countries? What is the leverage they have? So for me, this is a national security question. In addition to which, it’s so strange that in 2017 the president paid $750 in federal taxes, and he paid over $300,000 in taxes to other countries that we know of, it may be more. So, again, let’s come back to, we take an oath to protect and defend. This president is the Commander-in-Chief. He has exposure to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. To whom? The public has a right to know.”