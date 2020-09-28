Biden Campaign Mocks Trump Drug Test Demand: ‘If the President Thinks His Best Case is Made in Urine, Have At It…’

The Biden campaign mocked a demand by Donald Trump that Joe Biden submit to a drug test before the first presidential campaign this Tuesday night.

Tweeted Trump on Sunday: “I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

Replied Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield in a statement to Politico: “Vice President Biden intends to deliver his debate answers in words. If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it. We’d expect nothing less from Donald Trump, who pissed away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn’t make a plan to stop COVID-19.”