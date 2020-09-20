Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Biden ‘Approves’ Trump’s Promise That We’ll Never See Him Again, in Beautiful New Ad: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

Donald Trump made a promise to voters in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday that if he loses to Joe Biden we’ll never see him again. Biden approves the message in a delicious new ad.

Here’s the full clip:

Recent Posts