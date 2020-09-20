Biden ‘Approves’ Trump’s Promise That We’ll Never See Him Again, in Beautiful New Ad: WATCH September 20, 2020 by Towleroad Leave a Comment Donald Trump made a promise to voters in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday that if he loses to Joe Biden we’ll never see him again. Biden approves the message in a delicious new ad. I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/TuRZXPE5xK— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 20, 2020 Here’s the full clip: President Trump: "If I lose to [Joe Biden], I don't know what I'm going to do — I will never speak to you again. You'll never see me again." pic.twitter.com/jQ2RRfHIyH— The Hill (@thehill) September 19, 2020