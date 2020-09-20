Nancy Pelosi: ‘We Have Arrows in Our Quiver’ in Case Trump and GOP Try to Push Through SCOTUS Nominee — WATCH

When asked what options Democrats have if Trump and McConnell try to push through a Supreme Court nominee before the election or in a lame duck period, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday morning, “We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now.”

“The fact is we have a big challenge in our country,” Pelosi added. “This president has threatened to not even accept the results of the election with statements that he and his henchmen have made. So right now our main goal, and I think Ruth Bader Ginsburg would want that to be, would be to protect the integrity of the election as we protect the American people from the coronavirus.”

“The fact is that this administration has been a total failure at protecting the health and well-being of the American people and it has had an impact on our economy,” Pelosi continued. “The lives, the livelihoods, and the life of our democracy are threatened by this administration.”

Pressed on whether Democrats were ruling anything out when it comes to the SCOTUS nominee, Pelosi paused, smirked, and replied:

“Good morning. Sunday morning. We have a responsibility. We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. We have a responsibility to meet the needs of the American people. When we weigh the equities, protecting our democracy requires us to use every arrow in our quiver.”