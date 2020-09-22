Ohio Police Officer’s Son Busted After Stealing Biden Campaign Signs and Posting Video to Instagram: WATCH

The Marysville, Ohio police department is investigating after an Instagram user posted a story in which he showed off what appeared to be stolen Biden campaign signs. The video was shared by the Ohio Union County Democrats, which said the video was posted by a police officer’s son.

The recent incidents of campaign sign thefts are under investigation by a Detective from our Investigations Bureau. We will share more information when it is available. — Marysville(OH) PD (@marysvilleohPD) September 22, 2020

The Instagram video belonged to a user named Drew Hardy, and contained the caption “F**k Biden” tagged with the usernames of several other individuals.

