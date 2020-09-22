Tom Goss Undergoes a Bearish Baptism in ‘Amsterdam’ — WATCH

Tom Goss has released his latest single and video “Amsterdam” which the singer-songwriter describes as “liquid pop.” The new video, directed by Michael Serrato, is appropriately wet.

Said Goss of the sexual encounter that inspired “Amsterdam: “It started in the shower. We were kissing and holding each other tightly, with water pouring down over us. I had this overwhelming feeling of peace and acceptance of who I am, like I was being baptized in a whole new way. Never in my life has a moment felt more spiritual, pure and overwhelmingly good.”

Goss found his co-star George Epremian on the bear hook-up app Growlr.

“Growlr has been a wonderful way to connect with the bear community all over the world,” Goss added. “We received a number of responses expressing interest, but George and his look seemed perfect for the role. Additionally, he had acting experience, so that made us feel comfortable casting him before we even met in person.”