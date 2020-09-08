Trump-Caravanning ‘Proud Boys’ Filmed Attacking BLM Protesters with Baseball Bats, Pepper Spray: WATCH

Members of the Pro-Trump neo-fascist organization Proud Boys were filmed stalking and beating Black Lives Matter protesters in Salem, Oregon on Monday. The far-right extremists held several Trump car caravans in the Portland area, one of which ended up in the state capitol of Salem, where the violence took place. Two people were arrested.

Proud boy chases down another BLM supporter, beats them down. Police make arrests pic.twitter.com/J9YlhpoRnO — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) September 7, 2020

The Oregonian reports: “Several hundred people gathered, many dressed in red, white and blue, wearing ‘make America great again’ caps and carrying signs bearing Trump’s likeness. The event was organized by Oregon For Trump 2020, a Facebook page for supporters of President Trump’s candidacy. More than 100 people attended the rally in Salem, including some members of right-wing group the Proud Boys, while a small group of counter-protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement stood nearby. Some in the right-wing group carried guns, baseball bats, sticks and pipes. The Salem Police Department, supported by Oregon State Police, made multiple arrests after rally goers attacked some of the counter-protestors.”