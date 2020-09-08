‘Chalk Art Karen’ Launches Racist ‘Slanted Eye’ Attack on Asian Neighbor: WATCH

Xiao Huang, a California homeowner, shared his experience with a neighborhood “Karen” who entered his garage to deliver a racist tirade because she didn’t like that his kids were coloring the alley outside their garage with chalk.

“Tell your kids to stop it or else I’m gonna…” the woman screeched.

“You’re gonna do what?” the man replied.

“Do you live here? You’re such an unfriendly person that I knew I couldn’t talk to you.” Karen replied, touching the man’s car. When told to stop to touching his car, Karen ran her hand up the side of the car, beating it repeatedly.

“Oh, you son of a bitch. I don’t think you live here because you have slanted eyes,” the woman said, pointing.

“Slanted eyes?” the man replied. “Wow, that’s racist.” He later added, “You’ve had a problem with me since I moved in here.”

“We saw a guy that didn’t have slanted eyes that moved in,” the woman replied, before moving toward the man and kicking something in the garage.

Added Xiao on Facebook: “I can’t tell you how upset I am. I pride myself in how I present myself. Jenine and I do the best we can to raise our kids right, teaching them right from wrong, respect others, doing the right thing even when people aren’t looking. I am not going to let this woman and her husband’s action overshadow all the good that I see in my neighbors and this world. To all my friends, please help me share this, make this go live, share this, get the word out. The only way we can stop people from acting like this is to make sure they understanding it is wrong and they can’t get away with it.”