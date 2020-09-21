Adam Schiff Blasts Trump’s Assertion That He Wrote Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Dying Wish: ‘This is Low, Even for You’ — WATCH

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) blasted Donald Trump after the president phoned in to FOX & Friends Monday morning and said that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was written by Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, or Chuck Schumer.

Wrote Ginsburg, in a statement dictated to her granddaughter Clara Spera “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Per @NPR’s @NinaTotenberg, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera just days before her death, as her strength waned: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." September 18, 2020

Said Trump: “I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi? I would be more inclined to the second. That came out of the wind, it sounds so beautiful. But that sounds like a Schumer deal, or maybe a Pelosi, or shifty Schiff. So that came out of the wind.”

Schiff replied in a tweet: “Mr. President, this is low. Even for you. No, I didn’t write Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish to a nation she served so well, and spent her whole life making a more perfect union. But I am going to fight like hell to make it come true. No confirmation before inauguration.”