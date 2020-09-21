RBG Lying in State, Luke Evans and Rafa Olarra, Anarchist Jurisdictions, Jake Gardner, James Bond, Bill Gates, ‘Good Joe Bell’, BTS: HOT LINKS

HISTORIC. Justice Ginsburg will be the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday that Ginsburg’s casket would be placed in National Statuary Hall, where a formal ceremony will be held for invited guests only. A separate ceremony will be held Wednesday morning at the high court for Ginsburg’s family, close friends and members of the court. The public then will have the chance to pay their respects from about 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, under the portico at the top of the courthouse steps.”

JUDICIAL CRISIS NETWORK. Conservative group launches $2.2 million ad campaign to put pressure on Senate Republicans to support quick confirmation of Trump’s nominee.

MOURNING IN AMERICA. Justice Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat has been draped in black.

Photos obtained by @JanCBS via the Supreme Court: The high court’s chamber and Justice Ginsburg’s seat is draped in Black: pic.twitter.com/cHdJuCumQi — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) September 20, 2020

ANARCHIST JURISDICTION. Department of Justice designates New York City an anarchist jurisdiction: “New York City is one of three places that ‘have permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities,’ leading to its designation as an ‘anarchist jurisdiction,’ the Justice Department said Monday.”

TRUMP’S SUPREME COURT PICK. Will be female: “It will be a woman, a very talented, a very brilliant woman.”

VOTER REGISTRATION. Facebook says it has already signed up 2.5 million people to vote: “The number so far beats its record of over 2 million people registered for elections in 2016 and again in 2018.”

ANALYSIS. Trump losing ground with white voters in swing states: “It’s a big, big swing,” said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. “What [Biden’s] doing among whites is more than offsetting the slippage among non-whites … The recipe is very different this time, right now anyway, in terms of white voters.”

OFF HIS MEDS. Kim Kardashian is at the end of her rope because presidential hopeful Kanye West stopped taking his medication.

BOND, JAMES BOND. And the new 007 might be….

QUITE A YEAR. Couples on being separated by the COVID pandemic.

ANDREW WEISSMAN. Top Mueller prosecutor says “We could have done more.” “Weissmann told The Atlantic that Mueller ‘absolutely’ let the American people down — before hedging that “the office” had done so — and agreed that the investigation had been ‘a historic missed opportunity.'”

JAKE GARDNER. Nebraska bar owner indicted for killing black protester, kills himself: “Jake Gardner — awaiting arrest after a grand jury in Omaha indicted him last week — shot himself outside a medical clinic in suburban Portland, Oregon, two law enforcement officials told The World-Herald. Police in Hillsboro, Oregon, found the 38-year-old former Marine dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound about 12:20 p.m.”

BIDEN ENDORSEMENT OF THE DAY. Two dozen Turing Prize-winning computer scientists: “In a group interview, four of the scientists said the Trump administration’s restrictive immigration rules were a threat to computer research in the United States and could do long-term damage to the tech industry, which for decades has been one of the country’s economic engines.”

ANOTHER ONE. Environmentalists urge Green Party to vote for Biden: “More than 170 top environmental leaders, including the founder of Earth Day and renowned climate scientist Michael Mann, signed a letter arguing that the planetary stakes are simply too high to risk a third-party vote that could tip the presidential election in President Trump’s favor. They argue that it happened in 2000 and 2016, and say ‘pious gestures’ at the polls this year could have ‘catastrophic results.'”

NEW YORK. Court orders US Postal Service to treat election mail as a priority: “The written decision by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero came after several individuals, including candidates for public office, sued. They said President Donald Trump, the postal service and its new postmaster general were endangering election mail. Marrero gave both sides until noon Friday to settle the case in a manner consistent with his findings.”

LINCOLN PROJECT AD OF THE DAY. Notorious RBG.

TIME TO OWN UP. Bill Gates says the U.S. needs to admit it did a horrible job responding to COVID: “I do think we need to own up to the fact that we didn’t do a good job,” he said. “Part of the reluctance, I think, to fix the testing system now is nobody wants to admit that it’s still outrageous” that the wealthier get more access and the delays in receiving results in 24 hours. … “That should not be the case,” Gates added. “The U.S. has more of these machines, more of this capacity than other countries by a huge amount.”

GOOD JOE BELL. Solstice Studios picks up Mark Wahlberg film about suicidal gay teen for $20 million. More HERE.

CANDACE OWENS. My books are getting stomped on by Amazon workers: “Conservative author Candace Owens claimed Saturday that around 1,000 people have written to her saying that copies of her book ‘Blackout’ are getting stomped on, apparently by Amazon employees, before they are shipped out.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Wyatt Cushman, Jake Hobbs, Danny Williams, Devin Goda, Francisco Lachowski, Charlie Matthews and MORE.

NO BAREBACKING. Luke Evans and Rafael Olarra go horseback riding in Australia. “Luke traveled to Australia with Rafa earlier this summer so that he can start work on the upcoming Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers, which will also star Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Melanie C. feat. Nadia Rose “Fearless”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 2. Anitta “Me Gusta” (Feat. Cardi B & Myke Towers).

TINY DESK CONCERT OF THE DAY. BTS.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Flautist Francisco Lopez.