Sarah Huckabee Sanders Caught Lying About Trump Death Notification Calls to Military Families: WATCH

ABC News host George Stephanopoulos compelled Sarah Huckabee Sanders to clarify one of her lies when she tried to claim that Donald Trump personally notifies families of the death of a military service member.

Sanders made the remarks in response to revelations that Trump called American fallen war heroes “suckers” and “losers”.

Said Sanders: “I spent more time with the president over two and a half years than just about anybody outside of his family and I saw a president who loves this country, who loves the men and women of the armed forces. I sat with him in the Oval Office as he had to make that awful call to let a parent know that their son had been killed in Afghanistan. At no time, other than that time, have I seen the president show his heart more, show his vulnerability more than in that time.”

Stephanopoulos, looking confused, asked the former White House Press Secretary to clarify: “You said you were with the president when he called a family to notify them that their son had been killed in Afghanistan. And I thought it was a military protocol that it was always the military that went in person to see the family. …. Are you talking about a condolence call?”

“Yes,” Sanders said. “Correct. A condolence call after that individual had been notified.”

Sanders also explained why the accounts of former White House officials who are critical of Trump differ from hers: “It’s really simple. I think mine is actually the honest account. You’re looking at people who have left as disgruntled employees, people who have tried to push their own agenda.”